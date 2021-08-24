Elixxer Announces Intention to Consolidate its Common Shares
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce its intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one new common share (each, a "New Share") for every 100 existing common shares (each, an Existing Share").
