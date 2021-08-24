Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CVS will require nurses, pharmacists, corporate employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID

By Michael Bonner
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CVS Health employees at its pharmacies and those who work in its corporate offices will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October. CVS Health announced Monday that any employee who interacts with patients or who works as part of its corporate staff must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31. New hires in the same roles must have received their first dose by Sept. 15.

www.al.com

Comments / 3

AL.com

AL.com

132K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Cvs Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthfox16.com

Long-haulers qualify for disability protections

(Baptist Health) – Ongoing breathing difficulties, trouble thinking or concentrating, headaches, and chest or stomach pain. Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms like these. But for those who do, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, often called long COVID-19, can interfere with daily life long after they first get sick.
Public HealthCaledonian Record-News

NCH To Require Staff Vaccinations

North Country Healthcare (NCH) continues to advocate for vaccination as the best method to protect its providers, employees, volunteers, and the general public from the spread of COVID-19. NCH recognizes the sensitivity of individual choice regarding vaccination but is requiring that its providers, staff, vendors, and volunteers receive complete COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
HOT 107.9

Ochsner Health Systems Requiring Vaccination for All Employees

Now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine for the coronavirus, you can expect many more announcements like this going forward. The latest entity to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KATC TV3, is Ochsner Health. Early yesterday the Associated Press reported that the United States Food...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

CVS Joins the Growing List of Companies Requiring Covid-19 Vaccinations

NEW YORK — CVS Health Corp. has joined the group of U.S. companies that require employees who have contact with customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nurses and other employees who interact with patients, as well as all corporate staff, must be vaccinated by Oct. 31, the company said Monday. It said pharmacists have until Nov. 30 to be vaccinated.
Medical & Biotechmobihealthnews.com

Independent pharmacists sound the alarm on Surescripts, GoodRx partnership

Some pharmacists are pushing back on Surescripts’ partnership with GoodRx, arguing the deal will hurt independent pharmacies and further obscure the high cost of drugs. “The deal was touted as a move towards transparency; when in fact, coupon programs are bought and paid for by the same PBM [pharmacy benefit manager]-based, opaque pricing schema the deal claims to upend,” wrote a group of pharmacists and pharmacy owners in a letter to Surescripts’ board obtained by MedCity News.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthpncguam.com

GHRA says it was not informed about vaccination mandate for service staff

During Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s news conference announcing restrictions on the unvaccinated, the point was raised on whether the island’s hotels and restaurants were consulted on the crafting of the order and timing of its implementation. After the governor’s news conference, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association released a statement...
Public Healthalreporter.com

UAB Health System to require COVID-19 vaccinations for hospital, clinic staff

UAB Health System will require workers at UAB’s hospitals and clinics to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 12, UAB announced Tuesday. “This decision was made after an extensive review and has been approved as the standard of care by the Medical Executive Committee,” Said UAB Health System CEO Reid Jones in a statement. “The scientific data demonstrate that vaccination is the primary way to protect our most vulnerable patients and our community from COVID-19. We join an extensive list of other major health systems across the country that have announced they also will require COVID-19 vaccinations of their faculty and staff.
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Hanesbrands joins local corporations requiring office employees to be fully vaccinated; Oct. 15 is deadline for compliance

Hanesbrands Inc. has joined the list of corporations that are requiring all U.S. office employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 15. Hanesbrands spokeswoman Carole Crosslin said the mandate does not apply to the company’s production workers. "Our supply chain associates have worked safely together throughout...
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Public HealthInsurance Journal

OSHA Urges Employers to Require Vaccinated Workers to Wear Masks

The U.S. agency that regulates workplace safety issued guidance on Friday urging employers to require many fully vaccinated workers to wear masks to protect unvaccinated colleagues and customers, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended that workers wear masks “in areas of substantial...
Health Servicessouthfloridahospitalnews.com

MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM MANDATES COVID-19 VACCINATION FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

August 16, 2021 – Memorial Healthcare System is strongly encouraging its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and is providing incentives to motivate the approximately 39% of its workforce that has to date not done so. The Hollywood-based provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities in South Florida,...
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy