CVS will require nurses, pharmacists, corporate employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID
CVS Health employees at its pharmacies and those who work in its corporate offices will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October. CVS Health announced Monday that any employee who interacts with patients or who works as part of its corporate staff must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31. New hires in the same roles must have received their first dose by Sept. 15.www.al.com
