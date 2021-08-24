Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Expands EV Rideshare Pilot Program to Ethiopia
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced the company has expanded its Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot to Ethiopia. The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order. CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year. The company intends to publish a specific revenue shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0