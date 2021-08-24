Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Expands EV Rideshare Pilot Program to Ethiopia

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced the company has expanded its Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot to Ethiopia. The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order. CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year. The company intends to publish a specific revenue shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rideshare#Kenya#Alternet Systems#Alyi#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Stem, Inc. (STEM) Software to Support EV Charging for Penske Truck Leasing Pilot

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penske Truck Leasing continues to expand its fleet electrification efforts including the evaluation of important related technologies to support the emerging charging needs of battery electric trucks. Since April 2021, Penske has worked with Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, to pilot its AthenaÂ® smart energy storage software and operate an advanced battery storage system. The pilot project included a 350 kilowatt (kW)/800 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery system powered by Stem's Athena at Penske's heavy-duty truck charging positions in Ontario, California.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Beam Global (BEEM) Issued Chinese Patent for Compact Transportation-Configurable EV ARC System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced today the issuance of another patent by the Chinese Patent Office that covers the Company's compact transportation-configurable EV ARCâ„¢ products.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

ALYI Expects To Add North American Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Sales To 2021 EV Ecosystem Revenue Anticipated From African EV Rideshare Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") today confirms the company expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced the company expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Electric Aircraft Tested At Dutch Airports

The Netherlands aerospace center Royal NLR is conducting a series of flights with an electric aircraft under an initiative to help airports gain knowledge on the feasibility, potential and handling of electric-powered aircraft. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 3, NLR’s two-seat Pipistrel Velis Electro are... Subscription Required. Electric Aircraft Tested...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Large methane plume detected over southern Iraq

(Sept 2): Satellites detected a large release of super-warming methane gas over southern Iraq last month. The methane cloud, spotted by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS using European Space Agency satellite data, was halfway between Baghdad and Basra, an oil and gas hub in southern Iraq. The rate of release was about 130 tons per hour, which has approximately the same climate-warming impact as 6,500 U.K. cars running for a year.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

First Cargo Ships Through New China-Myanmar Land-Sea Corridor

(Yicai Global) Aug. 31 -- The first cargo shipment has successfully made its way through a new time-saving land-sea corridor that connects southwest China with the Indian Ocean via a port in Myanmar. The test shipment arrived in Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, from Singapore after passing along...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sequana Medical announces H1 2021 results and provides business update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. alfapumpÂ® "“ Positive results from second interim analysis of POSEIDON pivotal study; awaiting FDA approval on POSEIDON pivotal study expansion. alfapumpÂ® "“ FDA regulatory submission now expected in mid-2023 due to worldwide supply shortage of electronic components;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy