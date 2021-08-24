Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Chester County Joins Neighboring Counties in Pursuing Renewable Energy Power Purchasing Agreement

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAp61_0bbEHnTf00
Image via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Imagine a renewable energy facility that could produce enough electricity for Chester, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. The Chester County Commissioners brought that possibility a step closer by signing a memorandum of understanding to participate in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Regional Power Agreement Partnership.

The Commissioners are joining their neighboring counterparts in exploring the feasibility of a regional power purchasing agreement. The memorandum of understanding calls for hiring a consultant to look at all the options.

The partnership will consider the benefits, implications, and economies of scale involved in combining the electric needs of multiple counties, municipalities, and other institutions and authorities, as well as the potential to pursue development of a large-scale renewable energy facility, to be operated by an outside company or entity.

“We have an obligation to find ways to fight the effects of climate change,” said Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz. “By our signing onto this plan with our neighboring counties, we hope to encourage other counties, municipalities and even institutions to join with us. The more partners we ultimately have, and the larger the electric capacity involved, the more competitive renewable electricity costs can be.”

Similarly, creating a larger renewable electricity demand would incentivize an energy developer to build a facility to feed electricity into the power grid, reducing Chester County’s and other partnership members’ energy costs. Another potential benefit of the partnership is the creation of green jobs and economic opportunity in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“Suburban Philadelphia counties all working together sends a message that something needs to be done to shift the power market to get more renewable energy facilities online, selling electricity made from non-fossil fuels,” said Commissioner Josh Maxwell. “We are eager to explore becoming part of that important evolution.”

Paul Spiegel — Director of Energy and Sustainability Services for Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy and Vice President of the Chester County Environmental & Energy Advisory Board — voiced support for the renewable energy power purchase agreement.

“Our children and grandchildren are already asking why we are relying on non-renewable energy when there are so many ways to make energy renewable,” Spiegel said. “It is important that we have an answer to their question, and to show that we are doing all that we can.”

The development of a large-scale renewable energy partnership could take several years to complete. The memorandum of understanding signed by the Commissioners is designed to start the process of collaborative planning. It does not commit Chester County or its partners to go beyond this first step, but all are hopeful the initial study will clear the way to move forward. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission will serve as facilitator and convener of the power agreement partnership.

Chester County was recently included in the list of appropriations secured by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, for funds to install 26 electric vehicle charging stations at 19 different County property locations, such as trailheads, parks, and County buildings. The stations would be funded by a $645,000 federal grant.

“The charging stations are another way in which the County is leading on climate-related issues and facilitating the transition to electric vehicles,” said Commissioner Michelle Kichline. “Looking down the road, if we can get to a point where those EV charging stations and the lights in our homes are powered by a renewable energy source, we would be making a great contribution to the environment.”

Chester County also leads the region with an award-winning open space preservation program that has preserved more than 143,000 acres of land protected as farms, forests, public parks and nature preserves, with proven economic, as well as environmental value.  And earlier this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Chester County as a Green Power Partner, noting that it purchases enough green power annually to meet all of the County’s own electricity use.

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Chester County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Power Purchase Agreement#Power Grid#Ev#Green Power Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Beaufort County, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Study ranks purchasing power of top 10 S.C. counties

Curious about the S.C. counties where residents make the most money? The folks at financial technology company SmartAsset were, and analyzed census data to find answers. The study, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year Community Survey, determined that Beaufort County has both the highest median income ($68,377) and the state’s highest cost of living ($42,537), giving residents there the state’s most purchasing power.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Chester County COVID-19 update

As of Monday evening, Aug. 30, a total of 2,800 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chester County since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. This is an increase of 118 cases in just the past week. Of that number, 255 cases are currently active, which is a decrease of 7 active cases since last week. Total COVID-related deaths in the county has remained the same since last week at 54. The number of inactive or recovered cases is 2,491. The county also reports 33.52% of local residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, with 27.76% having received both doses, or series completion.
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Many in Chester County support school mask mandate

WEST CHESTER—Many parents and education officials in Chester County are welcoming the Department of Health’s order mandating masks for all students in Pennsylvania’s public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. The order takes effect Tuesday, Sept. 7. Even with the lack of a statewide mandate, more than...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

What will it take for D.C. to be powered by 100% renewable energy?

12% of the total energy sold in the District of Columbia (D.C. or District) comes from renewable energy sources. The Clean Energy Omnibus Amendment Act of 2018 adopted by the Council of the District of Columbia increased the District’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS), requiring energy suppliers to use 100% renewable energy by 2032 with 10% from solar by 2041. But just putting a solar panel on every roof in the city won’t be enough for the District to meet its climate goals.
EducationDaily Local News

Two schools in Chester County to receive free internet

Four schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including two in Chester County and one each in Delaware and Montgomery counties, received nearly 800 free hotspots as well as free internet connectivity. They are part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that are benefiting from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Meridian Bank Seeks to Enrich the Communities It Serves, Donates $5,000 to Chester County History Center

Meridian Bank recognizes its responsibility to enrich the communities it serves. Since the bank’s inception in 2004, it has contributed millions of dollars to local charitable organizations and civic institutions. In Pennsylvania, the EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) Program allows eligible businesses to receive tax credits in exchange for donations...
Chester County, PALancaster Farming

Chester County 4-H Dairy Round Up

These results were submitted by Penn State Extension, Chester County. They are running as they were originally written and have not been edited by Lancaster Farming. HONEY BROOK, PA - As part of the 4-H Fair Week, the Chester County 4-H Dairy Show was held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Romano 4-H Center of Chester County on Route 322 in Honey Brook. Thirty dairy animals were exhibited, and twenty 4-H youth members participated. This year the show was divided by dairy breeds and Judge Kyle Sollenberger of Pottstown did an outstanding job placing the animals and giving the 4-H members constructive feedback.
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Eviction moratorium ends in Chester County

WEST CHESTER—With a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ending the nationwide eviction moratorium that has been in place since the early days of COVID, individuals and families in Chester County who are facing challenges in paying rent and utility bills brought on by the pandemic, can receive help through the Chester County Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance Program.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Legislature Approves Agreement With J&J

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature authorized and approved a settlement agreement in an action involving Johnson & Johnson and its role in the opioid crisis in the county during its monthly meeting this week. According to the passed resolution, 21 percent of the County’s final settlement proceeds (amount still...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

What to Expect When Home Buying in Chester County

The Chester County housing market has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride over the last year. Housing prices are at their highest levels, inventory availability has been at its lowest, and buyers and sellers are fraught over the decisions they must make. During any other typical summer, home...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Events for International Overdose Awareness Day in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — As part of Chester County’s commitment to combat the opioid epidemic, the County’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Services announces its participation in “International Overdose Awareness Day” on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. On this day, Chester County will join communities around the world in encouraging residents,...
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic County's purchase of gas-powered golf carts questioned

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said this week the county golf course has taken a huge step backward by moving to gas-powered golf carts after years of using electric carts. “We had 60 electric carts and replaced them with gas,” Fitzpatrick said. “It should be the focus of all elected...
Chester County, PAkennett.pa.us

Chester County Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance

Yesterday [August 26th], the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s latest extension of the Eviction Moratorium through October 3rd. The Moratorium is now considered expired and is no longer in effect. Chester County’s Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance program is available for all individuals and families who are facing challenges because...
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Seven join Chester County Economic Development Council

EXTON-The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) is announcing the election of seven new members to its Board of Directors. “CCEDC board members help shape the future of Chester County’s business community, and they face unique challenges as we continue pandemic support services while planning for a post-pandemic economy,” says Gary Smith, CCEDC President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome this impressive lineup of new board members, with a cross-section of perspectives from Chester County’s leading industries.”
Cheshire County, NHcheshire.nh.us

Cheshire County Joins Community Power Coalition

Cheshire County demonstrated its commitment to developing a community power program Wednesday morning when commissioners voted to enter into an agreement with a statewide coalition that works to set up these programs. Community power aggregation programs, also known as community power programs, enable municipalities to purchase power on behalf of...
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Chester County in position to boost virus testing

WEST CHESTER-As Chester County’s virus positivity rate continues to rise, some businesses are again requiring masks, and most schools are requiring students to mask up this school year. Despite an 82 percent vaccination rate of the eligible Chester County population, the highly contagious and more deadly Delta variant of coronavirus...
Mcdonald County, MOnwaonline.com

Recycling Options Increasing For McDonald County Neighbors

Bruce Arnold is hoping more McDonald County residents start to regularly recycle. He's trying to get the word out that McDonald County has two free recycling drop-offs that are available during daylight hours, 365 days a year. One drop-off is located in Pineville and one was just added just this summer in Southwest City.
Chester County, PAmainlinetoday.com

This Chester County Design Firm Strives to Modernize Local Homes

Archer & Buchanan, a leading Main Line design firm, rides the crest of the Chester County’s historic modern renovation wave. When Peter Archer and Richard Buchanan debuted their architectural firm 25 years ago, they initially had a tough time landing local clients. “It took a whole year to get our first house on the Main Line,” Archer recalls. “We called it our flagship house.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy