Tommy DeVito is leading the quarterback competition with Garrett Shrader, but both are expected to see the field, according to a report from Steve Infanti of News Channel 9. "I spoke with Dino Babers this afternoon & asked him for an update on the quarterback competition," Infanti tweeted. "Babers indicated that Tommy DeVito has the edge: 'I think 13 is in the lead right now, but I think it's a situation where we're going to have to see both of them on the field.'