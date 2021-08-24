UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Dole (DOLE) at Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan initiates coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $58.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on Robinhood Markets with a Market Outperform rating and $58 price target (~17x our 2022E EV/revenue), representing 36% potential upside from the current price. Simply put, Robinhood has already established itself as a category leader and a cultural phenomenon just six years into the company's journey. While the firm's growth has not been without controversy at moments, we believe it has been battle-tested and prevailed numerous times,highlighting that it is not wise to bet against Robinhood or the retail community it serves. Robinhood Is clearly most well-known for its trading platform, in someways becoming synonymous with millennial trading, but its bigger vision is to democratize access to financial services internationally well beyond just investing,and to become one of the world's leading "single money apps."