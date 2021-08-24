Cancel
Silvestri S4: A unique shift type, large format camera

By Joy Celine Asto
Photofocus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge format cameras are unique on their own, but there are a handful of them that push the bar a notch higher. Case in point is a niche large format camera that is totally different from the ones we usually see: the Silvestri S4 shift camera. In the video above,...

