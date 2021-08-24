Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Brady Street pet parade is back

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
An overload of cuteness is coming to Brady Street Oct. 3. It's the Brady Street pet parade.

Already adorable pets will be dressed up in cute costumes and walk from Brady and Franklin down to Brady and Cass Street. Then they will turn down Cass Street to go towards the new St. Rita's Church for a blessing by Father Tim Kitzke. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Any and all kinds of pets are welcome. It's highly encouraged that you dress your pet up in a costume too. Before the parade starts, there are various costume contests including: best costume, best tail wagging, best trick, and pet/owner look alike contest. The contests starts at 12:15 p.m. and will be officiated by local celebrities.

After the parade there will be a concert by local artist, Trapper Schoepp. None pet owners are welcome too.

Milwaukee, WI – The Brady Street Business Improvement District is excited to announce the popular Brady Street Pet Parade will be held in-person on Sunday, October 3, from 11am to 4pm, throughout Brady Street.

Various vendors will be outside. If you'd like, you can still sign up to be a vendor, just click this link .

