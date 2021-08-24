First Look At Netflix’s ‘COWBOY BEBOP’ starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda

While about three months might seem like a long time still to have to wait to see John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) bring Cowboy Bebop to full-on, live-action life, considering the long journey the adaptation's taken to get here? Three months feels like a long blink. To give fans a better idea of what they can expect as well as some insight into his injury, why having Yoko Kanno on board was a must, and more, Cho sat down with Vulture to talk all things CB. Here are some of the highlights: