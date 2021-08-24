Christina Haack Defends Not Posting More Pics of Her and Ant Anstead’s Son Hudson: He’s ‘a Busy Boy’

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Clapping back. Christina Haack isn’t here for hate after posting photos of her eldest two children without their younger brother, Hudson.

When multiple Instagram users asked if her and Ant Anstead’s 23-month-old “exist[s]” since he’s “hardly” in any of her social media uploads and “ALWAYS with his dad,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, defended herself.

“Just because I don’t post my every move, [I’m] of course shamed for it,” the HGTV personality told the Instagram trolls. “We have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids. This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn’t have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He’s happy and well taken care of.”

The Flip or Flop star shares her toddler with Anstead, 42, from whom she split in September 2020. The California native is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Hudson Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

News broke last month that the Flip Your Life author had moved on with real estate agent Joshua Hall. He joined Haack and her eldest two kids on a Las Vegas trip on Monday, August 23, for Brayden’s birthday.

“So feisty and full of life,” the Wellness Remodel author gushed of her eldest son via Instagram. “I hope he always stays authentic, camera shy and always smiling!! I love being his mama! Raising my kids to be hard workers who respect everyone and are kind is my biggest life goal. I love you sweet boy.”

The birthday boy enjoyed “24 hours in Las Vegas” with his family, from a wave pool to a steak dinner.

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack previously slammed negative Instagram followers for saying that she “must be an absent mother” and not spend time with her children.

“SMH wake up people,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that. Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling. … Stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt.”

The following year, Anstead began dating Renée Zellweger after she appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride. “She’s getting along well with Hudson,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Renée is very kind and caring. … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”

