Wall Street Journal: Emmy-Winning Actress’s Career Began on Stage at the Westtown School

Holland Taylor attended The Westtown School. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Holland Taylor, the Emmy-winning actress and playwright who appeared in Legally Blonde and starred in Broadway’s Ann, got her acting start on the stage at Westtown School, writes Marc Myers for The Wall Street Journal.

Taylor, who most recently appeared in the Netflix miniseries The Chair, grew up in Philadelphia before moving to Washington, D.C., with her family. Soon, she returned to the area to begin attending The Westtown School.

“My school was magnificent and cared for the whole child,” said Taylor.

Taylor needed no nudging when it came to acting. She grew up mimicking the actors and comedians she would watch on television. Then she would go to school and perform skits.

“At 13, I was in all the school plays,” she said. “Performing on stage was a natural progression.”

Despite her parents’ insistence on deciding on a backup career if acting did not work out, she refused. Her insistence paid off, and she went on to star in numerous movies, television series, and Broadway shows.

