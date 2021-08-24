Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's north side

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
 8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Monday night, police say.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at 38th and Pennsylvania Streets. It involved a motorcycle and a car.

The intersection was closed for quite some time while the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated.

According to IMPD, the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity nor the cause of the crash has yet to be released.

