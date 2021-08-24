Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

COVID vaccine Wisconsin: Newly vaccinated WI residents to get $100 gift cards

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eu6sL_0bbEDv9P00

Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state between Aug. 20 and Labor Day will receive a $100 gift card.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the incentive on Monday.

The reward being offered just as students are returning to school is the latest incentive in Wisconsin designed to entice those who have yet to be vaccinated to receive the shot.

RELATED: Illinois COVID lottery: Schaumburg resident wins $100K for getting vaccine

As of Monday, just over 50% of the state's entire population and 61% of adults 18 and up were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Recently in Wisconsin, attendees at the state fair who got vaccinated received a free cream puff. More than 600 people took advantage of that promotion.

Comments / 4

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor Day#Gift Cards#Illinois Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy