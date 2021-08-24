Cancel
Chicago, IL

Kanye West 'Donda' show setup includes construction of house at Soldier Field

ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

Chicago's Kanye West is getting ready to bring a big show to Soldier Field on Thursday.

Chopper 7HD flew over the stadium Tuesday for a look at the set-up, which includes constructing a house in the middle of the field. The home is apparently a re-creation of Kanye's childhood home.

The show on Thursday will be a "listening experience" for Kanye's new album "Donda," named for his late mother.

RELATED: Kanye West Gap: $200 jacket 1st piece of Yeezy collection revealed

Tickets for the show went on sale last Friday. The show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

