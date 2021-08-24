A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people on Avenue A and County 16th St. (Yuma, AZ)

On Sunday, 2 people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Avenue A and County 16th St.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office actively responded to the crash scene at about 1 a.m. As per the initial information, a tan 2018 Chevrolet Cruze sedan and blue 2010 Ford F150 truck were involved in the collision. The preliminary reports showed that both vehicles were heading northbound on Avenue A when the truck tried to pass the sedan as they arrived at County 16th Street.

