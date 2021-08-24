Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people on Avenue A and County 16th St. (Yuma, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCGNn_0bbEDrcV00
A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people on Avenue A and County 16th St. (Yuma, AZ)

On Sunday, 2 people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Avenue A and County 16th St.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office actively responded to the crash scene at about 1 a.m. As per the initial information, a tan 2018 Chevrolet Cruze sedan and blue 2010 Ford F150 truck were involved in the collision. The preliminary reports showed that both vehicles were heading northbound on Avenue A when the truck tried to pass the sedan as they arrived at County 16th Street.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people on Avenue A and County 16th St.

August 24, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Yuma County, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
Yuma County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Yuma, AZ
Accidents
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Yuma, AZ
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford F150
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Lynden, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a rollover accident in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Tuesday, a rollover crash hospitalized two people in Lynden. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and 19th Street at around 5:15pm after a T-bone crash. On arrival, emergency responders found a mid-sized SUV upside down in the middle of the intersection. The 2 occupants of the vehicle required help to be freed from their seatbelts.
Maple Falls, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road. As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a car rams into fire hydrant, causing major flooding in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Tuesday morning, one person hurt after a car slammed into a fire hydrant, causing major flooding on E Mission Ave. As per the initial information, two cars collided with each other on Woodlawn and Mission, and one car struck a fire hydrant. On arrival, first responders took the driver of that car to the hospital with a minor leg injury.
Merced, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian accident injured 1 person on 11th and S Street (Merced, CA)

An auto-pedestrian accident injured 1 person on 11th and S Street (Merced, CA) On Sunday, a pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 11th and S Street. The auto-pedestrian crash took place on West 11th and S Street. As per the initial information, a vehicle hit a pedestrian for reasons that are still under investigation. On arrival, emergency crews took the victim to a Modesto hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Hoquiam, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 34-year-old Hoquiam woman injured after a two-car collision on Youmans Road (Hoquiam, WA)

On Monday evening, a 34-year-old Hoquiam woman was injured following a two-car collision on Youmans Road. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at 6:07 Pm. The preliminary reports showed that a 34-year-old Hoquiam woman was driving a 2010 Kia Forte heading southbound on US 101 at Youmans when the tires of the car failed and the female driver could not maintain control her car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy