Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Contract, Part-Time and Full-Time Workers

By Lauren Wingo, Contributor
Posted by 
@growwithco
@growwithco
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering what the differences are between contract, part-time and full-time workers? Here’s what you need to know as an employer. Employers looking to hire a workforce need to know the differences in compensation, expectation and employer responsibility for hiring contract, part-time and full-time employees. Each of these types of workers has different tax implications, varied responsibilities and separate legal requirements on the part of the employer.

www.uschamber.com

Comments / 0

@growwithco

@growwithco

New York City, NY
88
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Designed for business owners, CO— is a site that connects like minds and delivers actionable insights for next-level growth.

 https://www.uschamber.com/co/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aca#Flsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Wyoming, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

General Motors Component Holdings plant hiring full-time temp workers

The General Motors Component Holdings plant in Wyoming is seeking full-time temporary employees with a path to permanent employment. GMCH Grand Rapids, at 2100 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming, said Tuesday that it is looking for full-time temporary employees to assist with scheduling needs and manpower coverage. Starting wage for...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Pay increases coming for DRC part-time employees

At the Derby Recreation Commission board meeting on Aug. 17, the board voted to begin a plan to increase part-time pay rates for its DRC employees. The goal of this decision was aimed to recruit and retain part-time staff by increasing pay rates. The DRC had seen a decrease in the amount, quality and retention of employees.
Public Healthbizjournals

Workers favor hybrid arrangements, but 7 in 10 managers want employees back in office full-time post-pandemic

Hybrid work arrangements have become the ideal setup for many employees at this stage of the pandemic, but managers don’t appear to share those feelings. Survey after survey has identified the portion of workers who want a hybrid schedule, would take a pay cut for greater flexibility, or say they’ll quit if they aren’t granted their hybrid or remote work wish.
Cell PhonesChicago Sun-Times

Gig apps for a pandemic economy: part time, no commitment

LONDON — For months, Gabrielle Walker had been looking for a part-time job. She applied to restaurant chains and retailers like Nando’s and Primark and scoured the job search site Indeed. Nothing. Then, Walker, a 19-year-old student at University College London, was scrolling through TikTok and stumbled on a video...
Economybizjournals

Seeking flexibility, workers leave full-time job for freelancing

How great is the desire for professional flexibility? It has 10 million Americans considering a shift to freelance work. That’s according to freelancing platform Upwork, which surveyed 4,000 professionals this summer. The “great resignation” isn’t limited to exchanging one full-time job for another, Upwork noted. It also applies to those considering freelance work as a way to obtain the flexibility they’re looking for.
Jobstoledocitypaper.com

Seeking a full-time Sales Coordinator.

Are you looking for a career that makes a difference in the community? Help strengthen the local economy and promote independent businesses while learning the ropes of a successful multi-platform publishing company at Adams Street Publishing Company. We are currently seeking a full-time Sales Coordinator to support our sales department....
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Commission eyes stipend for part-time employees

CHARLES TOWN — After deciding at a meeting earlier this month to give some full-time county employees $3,000 stipends for their work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, part-time employees might be receiving a little extra cash, too. At Thursday night’s Jefferson County Commission meeting, President Steve Stolipher...
EconomyKXII.com

Mercy increases starting wage for all co-workers

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Mercy will increase the starting wage for all co-workers, the company announced Thursday. The $18 million additional annual commitment will raise more than 6,000 co-workers’ pay to $15 an hour and serve as the starting wage for all newly hired co-workers. “This decision is rooted in our...
EconomyPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State to Update Unemployment Rules for Part-Time Workers

The New York State Department of Labor has announced that changes are coming to how Unemployment Insurance Benefits are calculated for workers who are able to take part-time work while receiving benefits. Back in January of 2021, the Labor Department implemented major rule changes across the entire Unemployment Insurance benefit...
JobsAxios

Part-time Team Member

We pride ourselves in our brand and in connecting people with world-class service & fantastic food. Our goal is to be the most caring company in the world. By joining our team, you will encounter fantastic professional & personal growth opportunities, as well as unique business learning experiences. Your Success is our Success. Connecting with this world-famous brand has jump-started many careers and professional development for our team members. This isn’t just any other food service job.
Jobscoastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Property Inspector

Part-Time Property Inspector - Marco Escapes continues to grow! Now hiring additional part time vacation rental property inspectors. Training included - Inspections, Engineering and/or Home Watch experience a plus! Apply in person or call Marco Escapes at the Marco Walk Plaza (239) 217-6300.
Economythehighlandsun.com

Two thirds of employers considering pay cuts for remote workers

As many as two thirds of companies are considering slashing the pay of staff who are hesitant to return to the office. Up to 68 per cent of businesses are debating whether or not to introduce pay cuts for staff who choose to work from home, according to a survey by HR software provider CIPHR.
Personal FinanceNBC San Diego

More Workers Plan to Quit as Better Job Opportunities Open Up

In what's being called the "Great Resignation," 1 in 3 workers are now considering leaving their job, while almost 60% are rethinking their career, according to a report. A record number of available positions has given job seekers the upper hand. The pandemic has caused a lot of people to...
RestaurantsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Restaurants consider higher pay, new wage models to attract workers

After 20 years working in the restaurant industry, Cliff Blauvelt is ready to start his own business: Bodega Denver, a fast-casual establishment specializing in sandwiches. If all goes well, the business will open in March 2022 — two years after COVID-19 sent shock waves through Colorado’s restaurant industry as businesses were forced to close and, […] The post Restaurants consider higher pay, new wage models to attract workers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy