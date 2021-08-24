Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring for part-time positions

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edlX2_0bbEDnKp00

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hiring part-time positions in multiple areas in preparation for a full slate of events this year including the Cavaliers and Monsters seasons.

A $250 sign-on bonus is available for employees in select positions after 90 days after their start date.

Positions are available in guest services, event security, housekeeping, food and concessions and more.

Individuals who are service-centric, team-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced environment are invited to open interviews for these positions on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Applicants should enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse said all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than six weeks after their date of hire, unless otherwise exempted from this policy by an approved medical professional.

Find available positions here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Roku Tv#Cavaliers#Fieldhouse#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day Announces 15 Finalists

Rocket Mortgage, the Detroit-based mortgage arm of Rocket Cos., today announced the 15 finalists for its fifth annual Detroit Demo Day competition. The finalists will compete for a share of more than $1 million in funding. The finalists represent a broad segment of industries chosen by a diverse panel of...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Live Nation to hold job-hiring events

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Live Nation are holding open interviews for positions for the 2021-22 event season. For Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, interviews for part-time jobs will be 2 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Cleveland arena Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 8. Interested folks should enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse looks to hire for part-time positions

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A full schedule of events is coming to RocketMortgage FieldHouse, and they’re looking for part-time workers to make sure everything runs smoothly. On Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, open interviews for part-time positions in guest services, event security, housekeeping, retail, food and concessions, and other areas will take place from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy