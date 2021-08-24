Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring for part-time positions

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hiring part-time positions in multiple areas in preparation for a full slate of events this year including the Cavaliers and Monsters seasons.

A $250 sign-on bonus is available for employees in select positions after 90 days after their start date.

Positions are available in guest services, event security, housekeeping, food and concessions and more.

Individuals who are service-centric, team-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced environment are invited to open interviews for these positions on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Applicants should enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse said all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than six weeks after their date of hire, unless otherwise exempted from this policy by an approved medical professional.

Find available positions here.

