Neumann University Deepens Commitment to Sustainability

An aerial view of the Neumann University campus in Aston. Image via Neumann University.

Neumann University is expanding its efforts to create an environmentally sustainable campus and community by joining the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

AASHE is an association of more than 900 colleges, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that are working to create an equitable and ecologically healthy world and a sustainable future.

Neumann’s membership in AASHE will give it access to workshops, webinars, toolkits, an online community of sustainability officers, and an online resource library.

These resources and tools will advance Neumann’s sustainable campus and community initiatives and in the community.

“Neumann University has been working for many years on its commitment to sustainability as part of our Franciscan commitment to care for creation,” said Gene McWilliams, vice president for finance and administration.

“In the past few years, NU’s Sustainability Advisory Council has been educating the Neumann community regarding various sustainability issues, including recycling, reducing non-biodegradable containers, eliminating plastic straws, and composting.”

“We work closely with the local Aston community and the organizations servicing our campus, such as Aramark and Sodexo. As a member of AASHE, we will further expand our sustainability efforts,” he added.

AASHE enables higher education institutions to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network of peer support and knowledge sharing.

Membership covers every individual at an institution, so the entire campus community can take advantage of member benefits.

“AASHE counts on the support of progressive institutions like Neumann University to fulfill its mission to inspire and catalyze higher education to lead the global sustainability transformation,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “As laboratories for experimentation and innovation, higher education institutions have a unique opportunity to make sustainability part of everyone’s agenda.”

Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System™ (STARS®), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.

Through such programs, AASHE empowers higher education faculty, administrators, staff, and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation.

A Philadelphia-based association with members in 20 countries, AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way, encompassing human and ecological health, social justice, secure livelihoods, and a better world for all generations.

Neumann University , founded in 1965 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, supports a campus culture that emphasizes respect for individuals, concern for the environment, and social responsibility.