Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Neumann University Deepens Commitment to Sustainability

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYpAB_0bbEDkge00
An aerial view of the Neumann University campus in Aston.Image via Neumann University.

Neumann University is expanding its efforts to create an environmentally sustainable campus and community by joining the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zdxG_0bbEDkge00

 AASHE is an association of more than 900 colleges, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that are working to create an equitable and ecologically healthy world and a  sustainable future.

Neumann’s membership in AASHE will give it access to workshops, webinars, toolkits, an online community of sustainability officers, and an online resource library.

These resources and tools will advance Neumann’s sustainable campus and community initiatives and in the community.

“Neumann University has been working for many years on its commitment to sustainability as part of our Franciscan commitment to care for creation,” said Gene McWilliams, vice president for finance and administration.

“In the past few years, NU’s Sustainability Advisory Council has been educating the Neumann community regarding various sustainability issues, including recycling, reducing non-biodegradable containers, eliminating plastic straws, and composting.”

“We work closely with the local Aston community and the organizations servicing our campus, such as Aramark and Sodexo. As a member of AASHE, we will further expand our sustainability efforts,” he added.

AASHE enables higher education institutions to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network of peer support and knowledge sharing.

Membership covers every individual at an institution, so the entire campus community can take advantage of member benefits.

“AASHE counts on the support of progressive institutions like Neumann University to fulfill its mission to inspire and catalyze higher education to lead the global sustainability transformation,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “As laboratories for experimentation and innovation, higher education institutions have a unique opportunity to make sustainability part of everyone’s agenda.”

Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System™ (STARS®), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.

Through such programs, AASHE empowers higher education faculty, administrators, staff, and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. 

A Philadelphia-based association with members in 20 countries, AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way, encompassing human and ecological health, social justice, secure livelihoods, and a better world for all generations.

Neumann University, founded in 1965 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, supports a campus culture that emphasizes respect for individuals, concern for the environment, and social responsibility.

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Aashe#Franciscan#Nu#Aramark#Sodexo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Collegesyourerie

Gannon University pushing record enrollment for upcoming year

Gannon University is welcoming 650 freshman students to begin a new academic year. The president of the University, Keith Taylor, says the school is anticipating a total enrollment at both Gannon campuses to be near an all-time high or its largest-ever. Taylor said there are several COVID-19 protocols to create...
CollegesAxios

University Program Associate

The University Program Associate is a part of the Belk College of Business External Relations team. This position contributes to program administration, information analysis and decision making, marketing and communications, event planning, and overall coordination of the External Relations team. This position will include responsibilities in several areas, including development, stewardship of donors and alumni, communications and event support. The coordinator assists in budgeting, research, planning, implementation, measurement and tracking of the team’s activities.
Aston, PADelaware County Daily Times

Neumann University welcomes students back on campus

ASTON – Nearly 200 sophomores moved onto the campus of Neumann University Thursday. They are the first of nearly 700 students who will live on campus out of an enrollment of 2,200 total. Freshmen arrive Friday and upper class members over the weekend with classes beginning on Monday. University President...
Morrow, GAclayton.edu

Clayton State’s Center for Social Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship Appoints Fellows from University of Cambridge

Drs. Neil Stott and Paul Tracey were recently appointed fellows at the Center for Social Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship at Clayton State University’s College of Business, where they will work with Dr. Leon Prieto, center director and associate professor of management. Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University,...
Connecticut StateUC Daily Campus

Connecticut universities join nationwide sustainable industry program

This month, the University of Connecticut joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s university-based Industrial Assessment Centers program to help train manufacturers in sustainable business practices, according to an article from UConn Today. In July, the Department of Energy (DOE) committed $60 million in funding to the Industrial Assessment Centers (IACs)...
Collegesthejustice.org

University welcomes the Class of 2025 at Convocation

University President Ron Liebowitz welcomed the Class of 2025 at the Convocation ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 29. He opened by thanking the Department of Community Living and the Orientation Core Committee for orchestrating new student move-in and orientation, especially in the midst of both the pandemic and a hurricane. Liebowitz...
Collegesnny360.com

DiFino named director of career services at Clarkson University

POTSDAM — Heather DiFino has been named the director of Career Services at Clarkson University. She received her bachelor of science degree in Psychology and Music History & Literature from SUNY Geneseo and her master of science degree in clinical mental health counseling from Syracuse University. DiFino says she looks forward to working with Clarkson students on their career development and professional journey, as well as engaging with an outstanding list of employer partners.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

University of Nebraska receives record amount $343 million in gifts, commitments

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Foundation has announced that $343 million in philanthropic gifts and commitments have been accepted in the last fiscal year, setting a new record. According to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 46,639 donors, all comprised of alumni, friends of the university, foundations and corporations,...
CollegesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Baker College hires Scott Wowra as dean of three of school’s colleges

Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science. Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
Charitiesvirginia.edu

$80M Fundraising Year Powers Support for UVA Darden Students and Faculty

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced another transformational year for fundraising, with $80.1 million in new commitments. Combined with an additional $3.8 million in matching funds from UVA’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund and Bicentennial Professors Fund, the total impact of philanthropy to Darden for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on 30 June, is $83.9 million.
Wayne, NJwpunj.edu

University Launches Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to Provide Education and Research on Sustainable and Inclusive Business Development

William Paterson University’s Cotsakos College of Business has formed a Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to empower current students, alumni, and members of the general public in various industries and geographical locations to formulate new business ideas and develop socially responsible innovations for their new or existing organizations.
CollegesDigital Collegian

Penn State Student Engagement Network to provide grants for fall 2021

Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants that support undergraduate experiences during fall 2021 and winter break, according to a release. The grants are offered through the Student Engagement Network, and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5, the...
Collegessxu.edu

SXU Board of Trustees Extends President Joyner's Contract

The Saint Xavier University (SXU) Board of Trustees has unanimously agreed to a five-year contract extension for Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D., SXU's 20th president, who has served the University since January 2017. "President Joyner has demonstrated a deep commitment to our Mercy mission, academic excellence and student success,” said Board...

Comments / 0

Community Policy