ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares rose 11.51% to $23.72 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, ChargePoint Hldgs’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 44.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.