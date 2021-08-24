Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Dangerous heat for the second half of the week

By April Madison
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 8 days ago
Today will be very similar to yesterday, with mostly sunny skies and only a slight 10% chance for afternoon and evening storms, mainly over the mountains east and south of Tucson.

High pressure will bring hotter temperatures the second half of the week.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of southern and southwest Arizona, Tucson included, Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. Highs will soar between 105° and 113°.

Conditions are expected to be more favorable for thunderstorms early next week.

