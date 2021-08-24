Joe Thuney: ‘No one is satisfied’ along KC Chiefs offensive line

Early reports from the K.C. Chiefs offensive line have been strong in the preseason. Joe Thuney says no one is satisfied. With the preseason still very much in motion for another week as teams face a third and final exhibition game to go with more practices in the hopes of finding the best 53 players for the looming 2021 regular season, the Chiefs offensive line still has some important reps to go through—opportunities to take to coaching, learn in the film room, and develop alongside each other. Thuney says it’s important work for the road ahead.