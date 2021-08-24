Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Thuney: ‘No one is satisfied’ along KC Chiefs offensive line

By Matt Conner
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly reports from the K.C. Chiefs offensive line have been strong in the preseason. Joe Thuney says no one is satisfied. With the preseason still very much in motion for another week as teams face a third and final exhibition game to go with more practices in the hopes of finding the best 53 players for the looming 2021 regular season, the Chiefs offensive line still has some important reps to go through—opportunities to take to coaching, learn in the film room, and develop alongside each other. Thuney says it’s important work for the road ahead.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Great Offensive#American Football#Kc Chiefs#K C Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLNBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes impressed with chemistry of Chiefs’ all-new offensive line

Last season ended with Patrick Mahomes running for his life behind a tattered offensive line in the Super Bowl. This season, Mahomes is expecting something very different. None of the five starters on this year’s offensive line were on the team last year: Left tackle Orlando Brown arrived in a trade, left guard Joe Thuney signed as a free agent, center Creed Humphrey is a second-round rookie, right guard Trey Smith is a sixth-round rookie and right tackle Lucas Niang was drafted by the Chiefs last year but opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding OL Durant in trade with Chiefs

The New England Patriots need to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they're reportedly adding another body as that deadline approaches. The Patriots are acquiring offensive lineman Yasir Durant from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reported late Monday night.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: Frank Clark’s hamstring injury isn’t believed to be serious

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Over the last couple practices, the K.C. Chiefs have...
NFLLJWORLD

Chiefs’ new-look offensive line resumes training camp work

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs trotted out what amounted to three rookies to help protect their half-billion dollar investment at quarterback Saturday, and the best evidence that their new-look offensive line performed adequately in their preseason opener came when they returned to practice. Nothing had really...
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

KC Chiefs offensive line will have it easy against Arizona Cardinals

If you were hoping to see the K.C. Chiefs offensive line show what they can do against a solid pass rush, you’re going to have to wait for another opponent than the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night. That’s because Kliff Kingsbury’s team will be without their two best pass rushers (and maybe more) as they host the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: 11 players who have impressed this preseason

The K.C. Chiefs are 2-0 this preseason after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener and the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, with both games being on the road. Each came down to the wire as the Chiefs offense put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the 49ers, while the Chiefs defense managed to hold off the Cardinals after cutting the deficit to one possession.
NFLchatsports.com

What is the fantasy value of KC Chiefs players this year?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The NFL preseason is officially underway, and that means that...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: The three most important preseason developments

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. The K.C. Chiefs have two of their three preseason games in the books, and fans...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Darrel Williams being checked for concussion

With each preseason game, the primary goal for the K.C. Chiefs is to make it through healthy, but unfortunately the team has lost running back Darrel Williams to the sidelines with the team’s training staff to see if he’s got a potential concussion. Williams was being checked out with no...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Key takeaways from the preseason win

The K.C. Chiefs continued their preseason campaign on Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Head Coach Andy Reid kept most of his starters in for the entire first half, and there were many positives and negatives during that time. This season, there will be three weeks of preseason, and the...
NFLchatsports.com

Film review: Fixes are needed, but the Chiefs’ offensive line is doing very well

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second preseason game — this one against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night — is in the books. The offensive line turned in another positive performance. Lucas Niang continues to improve — even within this game. In both technique and consistency, he needs improvement when kick-sliding;...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs roster: Taco Charlton, Will Parks among released players

The K.C. Chiefs announced the next round of roster cuts before Tuesday’s deadline imposed by the NFL to get preseason rosters down to 80 players and there are some bigger names this time around than the previous week, including defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Will Parks. The Chiefs...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Austin Blythe sidelined after sports hernia surgery

The K.C. Chiefs have been tested a bit throughout training camp and the preseason by injuries to the offensive line, keeping some key competitors away from practice and exhibitions. The latest player forced to miss a bit of time is Center Austin Blythe, who has been sidelined after having surgery for a sports hernia last week.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why the KC Chiefs are likely to keep shopping at wide receiver

Mecole Hardman had an impressive touchdown reception last Friday that hinted at the sort of growth and potential that K.C. Chiefs fans would love to see. Byron Pringle put up a decent body of work in a single half to lead the team in the receiving categories. Daurice Fountain looks like a motivated man hoping to force the Chiefs to make a tough decision come roster cuts.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs have two top free agents-to-be for 2022 offseason

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Heavy snow falls on Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs between plays in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) NFL reporter Gregg Rosenthal is likely...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs enjoy strong preseason showing in win over Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Patrick Mahomes was a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: Surveying the roster bubble before KC Chiefs vs. Vikings

Every NFL front office is putting in long hours at this point. Not only are scouts, player personnel directors, and general managers making tough calls on which 27 players to release in one week from their own roster to meet the 53-man roster requirements before the regular season begins, but each staff is also scouring the rosters of other teams for talent worthy of claiming on waivers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy