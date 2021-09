Self-directed brokerage accounts within 401(k)s and other retirement plans grew by 22% over the past year, according to a report today from Charles Schwab & Co. As of the end of the second quarter, the average account balance was more than $348,000, up from nearly $287,000 a year prior, according to the data. That increase is similar to the annual growth seen in 401(k)s and IRAs, which Fidelity Investments recently reported increased in size by 24% and 21%, respectively.