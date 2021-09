It’s hard to pin down the moment exactly. It may have been somewhere in France, sipping on Le Bon Père William and considering Gothic architecture. Or in Israel, teaching art classes and dreaming about studio space back home in North Carolina. Or much earlier, in her childhood, perhaps, listening to her moonshiner grandfather tell stories of hidden stills. Somehow, whether in a single revelatory moment or in the piling up of hundreds of images and tastes, Brenda Coates one day decided to take a hundred-year-old building beside the railroad tracks in Hendersonville and devote herself to a liquor that most people associate with rich old men in leather armchairs.