Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls man killed while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 8 days ago
A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Monday night.

Niagara Falls Police say it happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver and her passenger were not hurt and are cooperating in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time until family can be notified.

