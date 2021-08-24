Jake Paul knows he’s in Dana White’s head over his fighter pay complaints: ‘I’m affecting his pockets and he doesn’t like that’
For all the ways Jake Paul might consider himself a professional disruptor, he might be the most proud of the noise he’s made over fighter pay in combat sports. The YouTube celebrity turned boxer has been a particular thorn in the side of UFC president Dana White in recent months as he’s taken every public platform available to him and used it to complain about the treatment of fighters competing in the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.www.mmafighting.com
