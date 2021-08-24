Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Undergoing Testing

By Andrew Cherney
cycleworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Triumph revealed the new Trident 660 late last year, we had a sneaking suspicion there’d be more middleweight triple-cylinder goodness to come from the Brit brand. For one, the Trident got positive reviews right out of the gate, plus Triumph had already said there would be additional models based on the same platform, using the same 659cc triple-cylinder mill also seen in its Roadster series. Couple that with the increasing popularity of the mid-capacity adventure-sport segment, populated with the likes of Honda’s NC750X and Kawasaki’s Versys 650, and it made sense for Triumph to make its play.

www.cycleworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Brit#Nc750x#Kawasaki#Abs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS

Uber-tractable power delivery from the 649cc parallel-twin engine. Well-balanced box-stock suspension settings with adjustability. No significant changes since 2015 means the Versys has grown long in the tooth. Clunky six-speed gearbox. Abrupt on/off throttle response. Verdict. The Versys 650 is Team Green’s delivery of approachable and functional performance to the...
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Triumph Trident 660

Torquey 659cc inline-triple engine with a lovely soundtrack. Fined-tuned Showa suspension (though limited on adjustability) Low seat height for easy flat-footing at stops (according to our 5-foot-7 test rider) Excellent, neutral handling. That $8,095 price tag, though!. Downs. Cannot activate or deactivate TC on the move. Verdict. As one of...
CarsAutoExpress

All-new Morgan 3-Wheeler undergoes prototype testing

The lightweight, retro-styled Morgan 3-Wheeler is making a comeback with a new engine and ‘new design language’. Production of the outgoing first-generation model ended last year with the limited-edition P101, although Morgan was quick to confirm a replacement was in the works. These new images are our first of the new car in its developmental stage and show that the 3-Wheeler will remain one of the most distinctive cars on sale.
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Honda XR650L

The XR650L is Honda’s proven on- and off-road workhorse with nearly two decades of reliability to prove it. This may be the most iconic dual sport machine ever produced. There are few motorcycles that have enjoyed a run as successful as that of the Honda XR650L. Since debuting in 1992, the XR has enjoyed the riches of Baja race victories and long-standing success as a trusty dual sport machine. Really, it hasn’t changed much since then, and neither has its reputation.
CarsTop Speed

Can the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t Take On The BMW 330iX In a Drag Race?

When it comes to drag-racing new vehicles, the YouTube channel Sam CarLegion does a very thorough job. Two or more cars are pitted against each other multiple times, in different drive modes. This time, it’s two of the most popular sporty sedans currently on the market – the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t and the BMW 330iX, and the result might surprise you.
CarsRoad & Track

The Spectre Type 10 Is a Classic Mini With a Honda K-Series in the Middle

When you come across an original Mini, you can't help but smile. Short, small, snappy as a terrier, tiny wheels pushed to the corners and a pop-eyed face that's as friendly as an old Porsche without any of the pretension. Minis are distilled fun, and they've brought that joy to tens of thousands of people.
Carsmanofmany.com

2022 Land Rover Trophy Edition Revives the V8 Glory Days

Jaguar is building on their already impressive and durable Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE, creating the Defender Trophy Edition. The special vehicle comes with plenty of accessories, a new look based on a classic look, and the inclusion of brains and brawn. You’ll also like:. “The Defender Trophy Edition evokes...
Carsgmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Silverado LTZ Caught Undergoing Testing

The upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado refresh will introduce a range of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year, and now, we’re getting an early sneak peek with these spy photos capturing a 2022 Silverado LTZ undergoing testing on public roads. Up front, we see the refreshed 2022 Silverado’s...
CarsRideApart

Buell Set To Make Comeback With New Hammerhead 1190RX

Buell has a special place in the hearts of many motorcycle enthusiasts thanks to its then-outlandish styling. Buell motorcycles are instantly recognizable thanks to their chunky bodywork, and the use of a uniquely styled brake setup which sees the rotor mounted onto the spokes of the alloy front wheel. Undoubtedly a polarizing feature which no other manufacturer has adopted, it gives Buell motorcycles just a touch more character.
CarsAutoblog

Toyota's racing-inspired Hilux Revo GR Sport Lo-Floor is one odd truck

Toyota's Thai division is hoping to reignite the street truck trend by launching a version of the rugged Hilux inspired by the race cars that compete in the Super GT series. Unusually low and two-wheel-drive, it's accompanied by a taller, more off-road-focused performance model that offers four-wheel-drive and a handful of suspension upgrades.
Carscycleworld.com

2022 KTM RC 390 First Look

It’s been eight years since KTM first evolved its sportbike range to include the single-cylinder RC 390 and apart from a handful of minor tweaks it’s been largely unaltered since then, making this complete redesign for 2022 the most significant in the model’s life. It’s a rework that’s been a...
Carsmotorbikewriter.com

An Aussie Debut For CFMoto 700 CL-X Sport

When CFMoto’s 700 CL-X Sport, Heritage, and Adventure premiered at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show, the Chinese bike made waves with the company’s clever sourcing of inspiration. CFMoto was already well-known in the industry for a series of smart bikes that lived up to their spec sheet, the most notable...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Angry Hyundai Palisade Owners End Legal Fight

An unusual problem arose last summer with the highly regarded and hot-selling Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV. A number of owners began complaining about stinky interiors that some described as smelling like rotten vegetables. It was quite embarrassing for the automaker and owners were rightly upset considering many had just shelled out around $50,000.
CarsCarscoops

$4.8M Bugatti Bolide And Chiron Super Sport Turn Heads In Monterey

Bugatti brought along its two most potent hypercars to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at the recent Monterey Car Week, turning heads with the Chiron Super Sport and Bolide. Just prior to the event, Bugatti announced that the Bolide will no longer remain a one-off and will enter production. Just...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Pathfinder First Test: So, Is Nissan's New 3-Row SUV Any Good?

Don't be fooled by these images. Although the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder traversed a dirt road during our photoshoot, this redesigned, fifth-generation model is not a return to its rugged roots. Nor is it intended to be. The Pathfinder remains a roadgoing three-row SUV purpose-built to carry people or things. For that, it has space and equipment to get the job done. And in our testing, it posted numbers that equal or better many of its rivals. But impressive performance aside, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has flaws that cannot be ignored.

Comments / 0

Community Policy