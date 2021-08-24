Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Undergoing Testing

When Triumph revealed the new Trident 660 late last year, we had a sneaking suspicion there’d be more middleweight triple-cylinder goodness to come from the Brit brand. For one, the Trident got positive reviews right out of the gate, plus Triumph had already said there would be additional models based on the same platform, using the same 659cc triple-cylinder mill also seen in its Roadster series. Couple that with the increasing popularity of the mid-capacity adventure-sport segment, populated with the likes of Honda’s NC750X and Kawasaki’s Versys 650, and it made sense for Triumph to make its play.