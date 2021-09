The Evergreen Garden Club will present “Labeling Plants” starting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. In the home garden, plant labels are important. In the early spring garden, gardeners may find that everything looks relatively the same. They may find themselves wondering, was there a perennial there? Or, is that a weed? Member and master gardener Cheryl Weeks- Rosten will share information about labeling plants that can reduce this confusion.