No one found in search for person in water on Route 1 at Martin's Point Bridge

Crews returned to the area of Martin's Point Bridge on Route 1 between Portland and Falmouth Tuesday morning, resuming a search for a reported person in the water Monday night.

In a press release from the Falmouth Fire Department, authorities said they have not found any sign of a possible victim.

Portland Fire Department. assisted the Falmouth Fire Dept. and Police Dept. in their search. The areas east, west, and beneath the bridge were searched. Crews say their visibility was poor due to thick fog. The search was postponed until daylight, which resumed at 6 a.m.

A Maine Marine Patrol boat and a Brunswick Police Department drone operator were part of the Tuesday morning search.

The search was initiated Monday night around 8:30 after witnesses told police they believed they had seen a man jump into the water.

The bridge was closed for a time Monday night as crews searched, but open to all traffic Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

