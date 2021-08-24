Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Deep Water Vineyard Hosting 17th Annual Grape Stomp Festival This Saturday

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Water Vineyard will host the 17th Annual Grape Stomp Festival on Saturday, August 28th from 10 am to 6 pm. The event includes food, drinks, vendors, grape stomping competition, Lucille Ball look-a-like contest, and more. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:. Live Music. Well Charged and Mike Martin...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stomp#Grapes#Deep Water Vineyard#Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Summersville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Don’t Miss The Covered Wagon Rides And Free Wine At The Annual Grape Stomp In West Virginia

This fall marks the thirtieth anniversary of one of West Virginia’s many great celebrations: the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival, held September 17-18, 2021. Discover the authentic flavor of West Virginia and have some family fun at the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival on September 17-18! To learn more, visit Kirkwood Winery’s Facebook […] The post Don’t Miss The Covered Wagon Rides And Free Wine At The Annual Grape Stomp In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Owensboro, KYWTVW

23rd Annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival set for Saturday

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– The Owensboro Multicultural Festival is returning to First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 21, after holding an online festival in 2020 due to the pandemic. “I am so happy that we are going to be able to have the 23rd Annual Multicultural Festival in person this...
Helper, UTKUTV

Helper hosts 27th annual Arts, Music & Film Festival

KUTV — Helper is proud to host the 27th annual Helper Arts, Music, and Film Festival on its' iconic Main Street from Aug. 20 - 22. Live music in the park along with beer and wine and over 50 art vendors lining Main Street. Helper is home to nationally known...
Goshen, VAWDBJ7.com

Goshen music festival Saturday

GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - In Goshen They’re having a big music festival Saturday. They have the stage up and they’ve been mowing a comfortable area in the shade of spreading trees for hours of music behind the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department firehouse. There will be four bands, from bluegrass to rock, and vendors for food and other products.
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

Free ‘U-Pick’ grapes event slated for Aug. 28 at local vineyard

BUCKHANNON — Mountain Memories Vineyard is hosting a free ‘U-Pick Grapes’ event this Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until sunset. The vineyard is located past the Kesling Mill Road at 800 Trainer Road in Buckhannon. Experience this unique opportunity to hand-pick Van Buren grapes at this beautiful family-owned and...
Buffalo, MNkrwc1360.com

38th Annual Buffalo Chamber Art & Craft Festival Today (Saturday)

The streets of downtown Buffalo are expected to be busy today (Saturday) as the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce hosts the 38th Annual Art & Craft Festival. Some 125 different vendors will line the streets throughout much of the downtown area with unique artisan items, art work and craft items. Special...
Food & Drinkstwobuttonsdeep.com

Taylor Hosts the 23rd Annual Travers Wine and Craft Beer Festival

Last night, our Buttonista went two buttons deep on the mic at the 23rd Annual Travers Wine and Craft Beverage Tastin at The Lodge!. While her shoes may have stolen the show, the real winners are those who put up the big bucks at the auction, bidding on items like a 6L bottle of rosé, customizable his and hers lawn jockeys, and luxurious staycations in the #ADK, among other on-point prizes.
Mackinaw, ILvidetteonline.com

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard hosts concert featuring Jackie Venson

On Aug. 21, the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will be hosting a concert featuring singer-songwriter Jackie Venson from Austin, Texas. With ZA Funk! opening for her from 7 to 9 p.m., Venson will be performing from 9 to 11 p.m. Venson has released three studio albums: “The Light In Me”, “Joy”...
Hilton Head Island, SCwtoc.com

5th annual Broad Creek Clean Water Festival takes place on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Organizations came together to share ways to help protect a valuable resource in the Lowcountry - South Carolina waterways. The 5th annual Broad Creek Clean Water Festival happened Wednesday on Hilton Head Island. This event brought together several eco-minded organizations and businesses to share information on how to protect Hilton Head’s water and beaches.
Birmingham, ALthehomewoodstar.com

OLS has 72nd annual festival

Birmingham’s oldest Independence Day celebration at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church welcomed guests looking for great food and the chance to benefit charities. The 72nd annual Independence Day Festival featured food and a raffle July 1, 2 and 3. Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 coordinated the...
Stanardsville, VAcbs19news

Annual clay festival coming to Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An art show celebrating the possibilities of clay is coming back to Stanardsville. The sixth Virginia Clay Festival will be taking place on Sept. 18 and 19. According to a release, potters, sculptors and jewelers from around Virginia will be on hand to demonstrate...
Rice, MNPosted by
WJON

Rice Is Hosting Their Annual Family Fun Days Parade Saturday

Rice Family Fun Days kicks off this weekend and there'll be no shortage of fun. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is moving forward with their event this year. Dust off your best parade watching chair and pack some waters. The Rice Family Fun...
Midland County, MIMorning Sun

Folk Music Society hosts annual festival

The Folk Music Society of Midland presents its Folk Music Festival through Sunday Aug. 29 at the Midland County Fairgrounds, 6905 Eastman Road, Midland. The weekend includes workshops, dancing, open mic, a jamboree and gospel performance. Thursday night there will be a Peter, Paul and Mary Sing-Along Concert. Friday night offers traditional dancing and the open mic music jam, Mt. Haley Jamboree. Admission to workshops and Saturday concert is $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Camping is available for $25 per night. All events are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visit folkmusicsociety.org.
Montevallo, ALbirminghamchristian.com

3rd Annual Tinglewood Festival

Alabama’s premier, all-woodworking art festival will be held in Montevallo’s Orr Park on September 11, 2021. This All Star Shelby County Tourism and Recreation Award winning event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. Enjoy live chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors from throughout the Southeast, Tim Tingle’s Whittling Contest, and a wooden boat race. Festival-goers will find everything from knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, and toys, to handcrafted furniture, bird houses and ornaments. There will also be a classic car show—the 19th Annual Cars by the Creek—a variety of children’s activities, axe throwing, and food vendors on site. Live music runs all day during the festival with a wide variety of styles from patriotic, folk/Americana, R&B, vintage country and Western, and even an Elvis tribute! The chainsaw carving exhibition will include a panel of well-known artists and an auction of 15 original artworks carved throughout the day will be held from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Children’s activities include a “make and take” art project from The Art Studio, the “Balloon Guy,” Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show, Alabama Wildlife Center, and more.
AgricultureNBC Bay Area

Wine Grape Harvest Kicks Off at Livermore Valley Vineyards

The 2021 wine grape harvest officially began early Wednesday morning in Livermore Valley with the first grape picking ahead of a centuries-old ceremony to bless the harvest. Las Positas Vineyards was the site where those first grapes were plucked from the vine, and local clergy members would later be at Cuda Ridge Wines for the annual blessing. The ceremony honors the vineyards and the people who make the annual harvest a reality.
TV Showstraveliowa.com

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival ’21 isn’t solely about the paranormal, supernatural or otherworldly (although those are some amazing and interesting things) - It’s also about healing. So, head out and join everyone for this inspirational, educational, healing, motivating, spooky, interesting, bizarre, otherworldly weekend. Meet paranormal investigators from your favorite paranormal TV shows, visit the variety of vendors for some unique shopping opportunities and enjoy local food vendors on sight and a beer tent. (Thanks to the beer tent, you may find out our hidden secret that some of the investigators you watch are also pretty good musicians and singers) Join our celebrity guests for a VIP dinner and photos. Followed by multiple investigation sites where you can investigate with the celebs, participate in a seance or be part of a gallery reading. All VIP ticket sales and descriptions will be posted on the event facebook page prior to the event. These tickets will be limited to small groups and will sell out quickly so watch for the updates! Visit our Facebook page for all event details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy