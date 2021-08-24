Deep Water Vineyard Hosting 17th Annual Grape Stomp Festival This Saturday

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival ’21 isn’t solely about the paranormal, supernatural or otherworldly (although those are some amazing and interesting things) - It’s also about healing. So, head out and join everyone for this inspirational, educational, healing, motivating, spooky, interesting, bizarre, otherworldly weekend. Meet paranormal investigators from your favorite paranormal TV shows, visit the variety of vendors for some unique shopping opportunities and enjoy local food vendors on sight and a beer tent. (Thanks to the beer tent, you may find out our hidden secret that some of the investigators you watch are also pretty good musicians and singers) Join our celebrity guests for a VIP dinner and photos. Followed by multiple investigation sites where you can investigate with the celebs, participate in a seance or be part of a gallery reading. All VIP ticket sales and descriptions will be posted on the event facebook page prior to the event. These tickets will be limited to small groups and will sell out quickly so watch for the updates! Visit our Facebook page for all event details.