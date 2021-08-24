Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Rolling Out Booster Shots Will Require Much Coordination. Chester County Is Up to the Task

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tA6C_0bbE921A00
A vaccination site in New Jersey.Image via Elizabeth Robertson, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Chester County is currently in the process of preparing to roll out third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, following the announcement by the Biden Administration that booster shots will be offered beginning in late September, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The announcement followed the recommendation by health officials to provide moderately and severely immunocompromised people with a third shot. Beginning the week of Sept. 20, booster vaccines will be offered nationwide and should be received eight months after an individual’s second dose.

Chester County is having a small-scale trial run, along with Philadelphia and Bucks counties, for the booster shots. The health departments of the three counties have already administered 800 third doses to its moderately or severely immunocompromised residents.

However, the major rollout will require much greater coordination. According to Chester County Health Director Jeanne Franklin, Chester County is ready to face this challenge.

“We have learned a lot since the early stages of the vaccine rollout, have implemented improvements, and we will continue to review, assess, and make improvements if needed,” she said.

Since boosters are recommended eight months after the second vaccine, a surge of booster-shot recipients at clinics is not expected before early winter.

Read more about the booster shots in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosters#The Biden Administration#Thephiladelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Meridian Bank Seeks to Enrich the Communities It Serves, Donates $5,000 to Chester County History Center

Meridian Bank recognizes its responsibility to enrich the communities it serves. Since the bank’s inception in 2004, it has contributed millions of dollars to local charitable organizations and civic institutions. In Pennsylvania, the EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) Program allows eligible businesses to receive tax credits in exchange for donations...
West Chester, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

New Plaza to Welcome Students to WCU, Visitors to the Borough

A major West Chester University and borough gateway will soon become home to Roger and Agnes Ware Plaza, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The plaza and fountain, made possible by a donation of WCU alumni Agnes and Roger Ware, are under construction. It will sit on the northwest corner of High Street and Rosedale Avenue, replacing a stone sign that had been there for decades.
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

First Resource Bank Provides Tools to Help Protect Community from Identity Theft, Cyber Scams

First Resource Bank is taking a proactive approach in helping its customers and the community protect themselves from becoming victims of identity theft and cyber scams. With the ever-increasing threats that businesses and consumers face on a daily basis, taking the proper precautions to protect personally identifiable information has never been more important.
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Chester County Economic Development Council Welcomes ‘Impressive Lineup’ of New Board Members

Image via the Chester County Economic Development Council. The Chester County Economic Development Council has elected seven new members to its Board of Directors. “CCEDC board members help shape the future of Chester County’s business community, and they face unique challenges as we continue pandemic support services while planning for a post-pandemic economy,” said Gary Smith, CCEDC President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome this impressive lineup of new board members, with a cross-section of perspectives from Chester County’s leading industries.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
VISTA.Today

N.Y. Times: Lanternfly Threat to Pennsylvania Economy Calls for an Armageddon Approach

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, citing the economic impact of spotted lanternflies, recommends a no-mercy approach to their eradication. Stomp, squish, and crush away. It’s open season on the spotted lanternfly population in Pennsylvania. State officials and researchers are recommending that Pennsylvanians kill as many as possible, write Maria Cramer and Isabella Grullón Paz for The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy