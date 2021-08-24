Rolling Out Booster Shots Will Require Much Coordination. Chester County Is Up to the Task

A vaccination site in New Jersey. Image via Elizabeth Robertson, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Chester County is currently in the process of preparing to roll out third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, following the announcement by the Biden Administration that booster shots will be offered beginning in late September, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The announcement followed the recommendation by health officials to provide moderately and severely immunocompromised people with a third shot. Beginning the week of Sept. 20, booster vaccines will be offered nationwide and should be received eight months after an individual’s second dose.

Chester County is having a small-scale trial run, along with Philadelphia and Bucks counties, for the booster shots. The health departments of the three counties have already administered 800 third doses to its moderately or severely immunocompromised residents.

However, the major rollout will require much greater coordination. According to Chester County Health Director Jeanne Franklin, Chester County is ready to face this challenge.

“We have learned a lot since the early stages of the vaccine rollout, have implemented improvements, and we will continue to review, assess, and make improvements if needed,” she said.

Since boosters are recommended eight months after the second vaccine, a surge of booster-shot recipients at clinics is not expected before early winter.

Read more about the booster shots in The Philadelphia Inquirer .