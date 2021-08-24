‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Freeform
As Motherland: Fort Salem prepares for its Season 2 finale on Tuesday night, Freeform has renewed the supernatural drama for a third and final season. Created and written by Eliot Laurence, the series follows three witches who are conscripted into the U.S. Army. The story is set in a women-dominated world where the persecution of witches ended 300 years ago during the Salem witch trials. With traditional gender roles flipped on their head, it is a witch resistance group at the forefront, fighting a terrorist organization known as the Spree.www.tvinsider.com
Comments / 0