‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Freeform

As noticed by Variety, Freeform is moving on from the Josh Thomas-starring comedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, seemingly cancelling the series after two seasons. Thomas himself shared the news on social media, writing in a note: "I have news. We've decided Season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be its last. I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writers and crew who are talented, kind and passionate. We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”