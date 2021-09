It wasn't that long ago that West Virginia's tight end room was barren. The Mountaineers had a star in Trevon Wesco but, once he went on to the NFL, the coaches were searching for a replacement.... and depth. Position coach Travis Trickett went out of his way to add some big bodies to the room over the last couple of years, and he's suddenly got a handful of solid players at his disposal. So, when starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin was in a walking boot to start fall camp, Trickett turned to some of his young bucks to take snaps. He updated the latest with his entire room earlier this week.