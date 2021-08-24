Cancel
Josephine Baker receives one of France's highest honors 46 years after her death

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PARIS) — France will pay tribute to American-born entertainer Josephine Baker, making her the first Black woman to enter France’s Pantheon, in the heart of Paris. She is “the embodiment of the French spirit” who “deserves the recognition of her motherland,” the Elysée Palace said in a statement. France will hold a ceremony in the artist’s honor presided by Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 30.

