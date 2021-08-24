Cancel
Duetto & Agilysys Announce New Two-Way Solution Integration With Agilysys Stay PMS

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

San Francisco, CA & Alpharetta, GA, August 24, 2021 — Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions, and Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the expansion of their relationship with the general availability of a seamless two-way integration between Agilysys Stay PMS and Duetto.

