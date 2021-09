I love a good iPhone rumour as much as the next man, unless the next man is Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently revealed a feature that sounds way to sci-fi to be real, and honestly I can't see how it can be accurate. Kuo suggested that the iPhone 13 may come with the ability to connect to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to make calls, but that would require a level of technology I don’t think is currently possible.