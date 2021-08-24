Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Ground key to Quick Suzy’s Cheveley challenge

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyFlT_0bbE4rKZ00
Quick Suzy could run at Newmarket (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Queen Mary winner Quick Suzy will revert to fillies-only company in next month’s Cheveley Park Stakes, as long as the ground is suitable.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained filly travelled well for a long way against the colts in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday before fading to finish ninth of 14, beaten just over four lengths by Perfect Power.

Her main aim all along has been the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and while connections would prefer to get a run in before then, should the ground be soft at Newmarket then she is likely to head straight there.

Joe Burke, spokesperson for her American owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, said: “I’d walked the track Sunday morning and I was very happy with the ground, it was good to firm on the straight track.

“Unfortunately there was a real downpour before racing and Gary (Carroll) said it chewed up the path along the rail we were going to take. Also, while she travelled great, when he asked her to pick up she couldn’t and he described it as speed-blunting ground.

“He said we’ll see a different filly back on faster ground so we’ll regroup this week, but the plan had always been the Cheveley Park and we’ll probably still go there but only if the ground is good or better. On good to soft, even back in against fillies, we’d probably get the same kind of result.

Her main aim all along has been the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

“She’s at her best on fast ground when she can show that turn of foot she showed at Ascot.

“Her main aim all along has been the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint where she’s guaranteed to get fast ground at Del Mar. That race is made for her.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Sprint#Race#Perfect Power#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Cheveley Park target for Zain Claudette

Ismail Mohammed is aiming for the Cheveley Park Stakes with Zain Claudette – who has Classic aspirations on the horizon next year. The filly won her third consecutive race when taking the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York last week, by a length from the previously unbeaten favourite Sandrine. The...
Animalstheplaidhorse.com

Hygain Powers Ponies at USEF Pony Finals 2021

Lexington, KY (August 11, 2021) – USEF Pony Finals is the ultimate dream for the next generation of competitive equestrians, with hundreds of ponies and their jockeys descending on Kentucky Horse Park for a week of pint-sized hunter and jumper courses. Presented by Honor Hill Farms, this year’s Pony Finals has been a highly anticipated event for Brynn Garrett, who qualified her pony Odyssey Cassiopeia, aka Cassidy. Brynn’s parents, Brian Garrett, DVM and Taryn Garrett, recently switched their entire barn of hunter jumper ponies and horses to Hygain Feeds, and have found that the brand’s line of innovative equine nutrition have provided a multitude of benefits, from sleeker condition to helping maintain soundness.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Cheveley Park aim for Desert Dreamer

Stuart Williams remains keen on a crack at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes with Desert Dreamer after his star filly ran yet another fine race in defeat at York. A dual winner at Newmarket in the spring, the daughter of Oasis Dream has since finished second in the Listed Empress Stakes, the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes and the Group Three Princess Margaret – beaten just a nose by Zain Claudette on the latter occasion.
Animalsmackinacislandnews.com

Island’s Equestrians Are on Display at Horse Show

The 52nd Mackinac Island Horse Show brought together horse lovers of varying ages and skill levels. Just as the riders posted on their saddles with their horse’s trot, they also experienced emotional ups and downs that ended in a safe and enjoyable show. Three-year-old Ziva Jaffar squealed with joy as she stroked Blaze’s snout. She and her sister Zaira shared […]
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we […] The post Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalscowboysindians.com

Rawhide Ranch Luxury Trail Horses

Kevin and Derina Pyles train and sell performance-level luxury trail horses with one overarching goal: to preserve family horsemanship by providing an amazing riding experience. Horse lovers will certainly agree with the sentiment of the famous Winston Churchill quote that declares “No hour of life is wasted that is spent...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Endurance Riders to Give Hope for Horses a Hand

Endurance rides have been held at the Biltmore Estate since 1994 and were suspended for COVID last year. Next month, the property will mark the event’s return as the Biltmore Fall Endurance Ride to Benefit Hope for Horses will get underway on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event, to...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Dutch prospect Dylan van Lierop becomes latest Mission Darts signing

Dutch youngster Dylan van Lierop has become the latest signing for Mission Darts as part of the team which is ran by Darryl FItton. Van Lierop at only 14 has shown his promise by gaining a JDC Tour Card and a JDC World Championship spot and will hope under the tutelege of Fitton and having the sponsorship of MIssion Darts, it can take him forward.
Posted by
newschain

Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, both died of stab wounds

A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said. The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police at a property in Slate Drive, in Kettering shortly after 1pm on August 27, following a report of concern for her welfare.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Wally the Walrus delights locals in seaside town

Wandering Wally the Walrus has delighted locals and tourists alike after making an appearance in an Irish seaside town. The Arctic walrus was photographed climbing on to a boat owned by a local hotelier off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Wednesday. The marauding mammal was first spotted in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh VanMeter sitting Tuesday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh VanMeter is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. VanMeter is taking a seat for the second time in the last three games, with both games coming against starting southpaws. Drew Ellis is replacing VanMeter on third base and batting seventh.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ludwig’s new challenge

On his much-loved home circuit, the German will race in a new championship and a new car, the 488 Challenge Evo. Read More: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/ferrari-challenge-europe-ludwigs-new-challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy