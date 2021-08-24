Cancel
Calloway County, KY

Calloway County Health Department announces 73 new cases of COVID-19

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 9 days ago

MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of 73 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday. That total includes 33 cases on Saturday, 18 cases on Sunday and 22 cases on Monday. The case count is now at 4,218, with 3,979 recovered, 180 isolated at home, five hospitalized and 54 deaths. Vaccination status of cases is not known at this time. The breakdown of the cases by age category is as follows: 11 cases under age 18; 23 cases ages 18-39, 23 cases ages 40-60 and 16 cases over 60.

