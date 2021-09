T-Mobile's top executive is apologizing for a malicious cyberattack that exposed 50 million users' data to hackers. ‘Attacks like this are on the rise and bad actors work day-in and day-out to find new avenues to attack our systems and exploit them,’ chief executive Mike Sievert said in a statement released Friday. ‘We spend lots of time and effort to try to stay a step ahead of them, but we didn’t live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers. Knowing that we failed to prevent this exposure is one of the hardest parts of this event.