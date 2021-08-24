Whatever the outcome of the recall, the Wall of Debt must be a priority
As California voters consider their options in the recall election, one factor to consider is the state’s long-term fiscal health. With California’s state government receiving $26 billion in COVID-19 relief and stimulus from federal taxpayers and a large state budget surplus this year, it is easy to forget the “wall of debt” that former Gov. Jerry Brown frequently warned us about. While the state’s finances have had plenty of good news in recent years, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has thus far failed to build upon many of Gov. Brown’s fiscal reforms, leaving the state vulnerable to future economic storms.www.whittierdailynews.com
