Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Whatever the outcome of the recall, the Wall of Debt must be a priority

By Marc Joffe
Whittier Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California voters consider their options in the recall election, one factor to consider is the state’s long-term fiscal health. With California’s state government receiving $26 billion in COVID-19 relief and stimulus from federal taxpayers and a large state budget surplus this year, it is easy to forget the “wall of debt” that former Gov. Jerry Brown frequently warned us about. While the state’s finances have had plenty of good news in recent years, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has thus far failed to build upon many of Gov. Brown’s fiscal reforms, leaving the state vulnerable to future economic storms.

www.whittierdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#California Housing#Calpers#Infrastructure#State Government#Calpers#Calstrs#Pension Integrity Project#Reason Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateSlate

Why Aren’t Democrats Talking About the Worst Possible Outcome of the California Recall?

The Sept. 14 recall to decide the fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom is beginning to look like it could get ugly for Democrats. Recent polling has shown that the state—a bastion of blue—is basically split in half on the question of whether to recall the governor. Structural quirks in the recall system paired with the Democratic Party’s approach to the challenge could make it hard for Democrats to retain power if the recall succeeds, despite a sizable statewide advantage. But the worst possible outcome of the recall challenge goes far beyond Newsom. The true nightmare scenario for Democrats would be this: What if Newsom loses, a Republican replaces him, and then 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein becomes unable to finish her term?
Los Angeles County, CAWhittier Daily News

Help us repeal the Prop. 19 death tax

Whether you’re looking at historic election results or recent polling, it’s clear beyond any doubt that Californians hate death taxes. Back in 1982, voters overwhelmingly approved two ballot measures to abolish state inheritance and gift taxes—not only abolish them, but ban them permanently. A few years later, rising property values...
PoliticsGV Wire

Walters: Audit Report Provides Ammo for Newsom Recall

State Auditor Elaine Howle periodically issues a list of “high risk” state agencies and programs, essentially warnings to governors and state legislators about festering problems needing attention. She does so because state law requires it and so that politicians will “enhance efficiency and effectiveness by focusing the state’s resources on...
Politicssignalscv.com

Jim de Bree | We Must Reform the Recall Process

On Sept. 14, California voters will vote whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, and if he is recalled, who his successor will be. This marks the second time on less than 20 years that a California governor faces a recall election. The recall process was added to the California state...
PoliticsWashington Post

It doesn’t look as if Gavin Newsom is leaving politics anytime soon

The four weeks from Oct. 7, 2003, to Nov. 4 of that year turn out to have a lot of significance 18 years later. On the first date, California Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election, with voters choosing to oust him from office in favor of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the second date, a photogenic county supervisor in San Francisco emerged in first place in the city’s jungle primary for mayor. That was Gavin Newsom, who would go on to win the mayoralty and, years later, Davis’s old job.
EconomyCNET

Stimulus check status: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

Another stimulus check isn't looking likely this year, but millions of families will continue to receive enhanced monthly child tax credit payments, with the next check coming in September. Families who've gained a new qualifying dependent (that's tax-speak for "had a baby") this year can also expect another stimulus payment for up to $1,400, though it likely won't arrive until next year.
PoliticsFresno Bee

‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

California workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.
Income TaxDaily Breeze

The gross misuse of taxpayer money draws needed attention

As Governor Newsom stares down the barrel of the pending recall, we wonder if he has given any thought to what he might have done to forestall or, at least, lessen the odds of being bounced. Probably he has not. To all appearances, the governor seems genuinely to believe that...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats poised to break their small business pledge

The massive $3.5 trillion tax and spend plan released by Senate Democrat leaders highlight their pledge to “prohibit new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year, and on small businesses and family farms.”. Whether this pledge is honored or merely a public relations gimmick will be borne out...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payment Not Coming In These Circumstances

Many Americans have been eager for the possibility of another stimulus check from the government as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive a surge in cases and fears of potential forced shutdowns once again. However, unless they already knew of certain payments coming from other federal aid programs or state aid, those who think they’re getting more money could be in for a rude awakening, as a rise in scams regarding stimulus checks have been leading many on.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy