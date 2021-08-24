VISTA Leadership Megastars – Thomas Gavin

Thomas Gavin, a West Chester native and Devon Prep graduate, is the Director of Development and COVID-19 Response at Chester County Hospital/Penn Medicine.

Gavin, who earned both a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, said his proudest professional achievement was working to get the residents of Chester County vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

“I worked with a great team of experts who were creative and agile in solving issues with vaccine supply, registration, education, and access while being compassionate about people’s fears about the virus and new vaccines,” he said. “I’m proud that our county has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country.”

Gavin said he learns every day about what makes a successful leader from his colleagues at Penn Medicine and the people who volunteer to support the health of our community.

“That learning mindset and determination to better serve our community are important drivers on my path to becoming a better leader,” he said. “I work with people who have a deep desire to serve the health of the community. If I can connect the project we are working on to that greater mission, the team and volunteers I work with are inspired to help.”

Of the 12 Principles of the Scout Law — Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent — “Brave” resonates the most with Gavin.

“The drive to be brave has had the greatest impact on my career and, I believe, unpins the ability to practice the other principles in the Scout Law,” he said. “To be true to myself, to challenge myself to stretch my abilities, to risk failure, to do the right thing regardless of what others think — these things all require courage.”

The Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America will honor Gavin and the 11 other VISTA Leadership Megastars at a hybrid awards ceremony on Sept. 14 at its new Program, Activity, and Resource Campus (PARC) in Exton.