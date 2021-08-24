2004 Alessandro Volta: The Supercar From Toyota, Ahead Of Its Time
Nowadays, hybrid supercars are as common as a VW Jetta. Well, not quite, but you get the idea. Pretty much anyone into cars can name at least a few hybrid supercars off the top of his head – Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Sian, McLaren Speedtail, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Koenigsegg Regera, and others. What you may not know is that back when hybrid supercars were even considered, Toyota beat everyone to it. They did so with the Toyota Alessandro Volta, and this is everything we know about it.www.topspeed.com
