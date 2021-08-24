Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2004 Alessandro Volta: The Supercar From Toyota, Ahead Of Its Time

Top Speed
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, hybrid supercars are as common as a VW Jetta. Well, not quite, but you get the idea. Pretty much anyone into cars can name at least a few hybrid supercars off the top of his head – Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Sian, McLaren Speedtail, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Koenigsegg Regera, and others. What you may not know is that back when hybrid supercars were even considered, Toyota beat everyone to it. They did so with the Toyota Alessandro Volta, and this is everything we know about it.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Volta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Hybrid Vehicles#Vw#Italdesign#Japanese Italian#Lexus#Ev#Gearbox#Evs Drive Layout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Related
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2023 Corvette E-Ray Will Be More Powerful Than Expected

It's been several months since there have been any updates regarding the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid variant of the C8 generation. The attention has instead been placed on the troubled C8 production and the track-focused Z06. But now it's time to circle back to what could be the most interesting C8 variant - or any Corvette variant of all time - thanks to new insider information obtained by Muscle Cars and Trucks.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1986 Ford Mustang LX Hatchback

Because the 1979-1993 Fox Mustang remains so popular with enthusiasts, I don’t find so many non–crashed examples in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent. In fact, these days I see more 1974–1978 Mustang IIs than I do Fox Mustangs (unless you consider the 1994-2004 SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Last week, I found this very solid ’86 Mustang LX hatchback in a Denver yard, and my camera was ready for it.
CarsGear Patrol

A Legendary Sports Car Is Coming Back, But It May Be in a Different Form

The original Acura NSX is one of the most iconic cars of all time. It had the optimal driver's rear mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout with a naturally aspirated V6 and a manual transmission. F1 legend Ayrton Senna helped out with the chassis tuning. The current second-generation NSX has not been as big of a hit.
Buying CarsCarscoops

$85,000 Will Get You This Very Rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC

Some special Ford Mustang models have been produced over the decades but when it comes to the Foxbody-generation, few Mustangs are more desirable than the Saleen SSC. While Saleen has most recently tried to establish itself as a car manufacturer in China, there was a time when it was a leading tuner for all kinds of performance cars, including the Mustang. With its SSC model, it modified the car’s 5.0-liter V8 with a larger 65 mm throttle body, fitted new upper and lower intake manifolds, ported heated, tubular steel headers, 1.7:1 roller rockers, and a Walker Dynomax low-restriction dual-exhaust system. These upgrades lifted the V8’s output to 292 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Third Gen Camaro Leaves On-lookers In Aw With Ridiculous Power

The third-generation Camaro, once regarded as one of America’s most iconic ‘80s sleepers, is now a cultural phenomenon. Many car enthusiasts flock in the thousands just to get their hands on one of these quick little cars for upgrading and modifying the ever-living hell out of them. While the engines were typically pretty terrible, the interior dated, and the power out-put minimal there is still something that makes these cars stand out in a crowd. Perhaps the Camaro’s weaknesses were its strengths as they can be picked up for pretty cheap and were produced in mass numbers allowing for greater parts availability. Whatever the reason, these seem to be awesome project cars. This car embodies that spirit perfectly as it went from zero to hero with some interesting modifications.
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

Sold-out Toyota GR Yaris heads up classic car auction

A pair of modern performance Toyotas will take centre stage at the Classic Car Auctions (CCA) sale next month. Leading the pack is an example of the currently sold-out Toyota GR Yaris hot hatchback. Toyota has filled allocations for both this year and 2022 with its pint-sized rally replica. It...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Subaru BRZ First Drive Review: Yep, the Old BRZ Needed More Power

The '90s are widely regarded as the golden age for Japanese performance cars, but as used Toyota Supra values balloon to the realm of unattainability, the barrier to entry for reliving those older rides is becoming higher by the week. However, I'm not too concerned because after a stint in the new 2022 Subaru BRZ around Connecticut's fantastic Lime Rock Park racetrack, I found the spirit of old-school, affordable performance is alive, well, and shall soon be available at your local Subaru dealer for about $30,000.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Test drive: The Toyota GR 86 is a sports car survivor

The Toyota GR 86 is an unlikely survivor of a dying breed and all the better for it. It’s the latest version of a model that was first launched in 2013 as the Scion FR-S and became the Toyota 86 in 2017 when the Scion brand was discontinued. It’s never...
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Subaru BRZ sticks or slides, you decide

The tight uphill left-hander on Lime Rock Park’s go-kart track poses a challenge. The hill levels off at the top, which unloads the suspension, and that would almost certainly send the previous-generation Subaru BRZ’s tail sliding. The 2022 Limited model I’m driving sticks instead and that sends the car hurtling toward the next turn.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
CarsTop Speed

Unfinished Lamborghini Diablo Replica Is Off to a Great Start

You have to admit that the automotive world would be slightly boring if it wasn’t for people with strange ideas who own sheds. I myself don’t have a shed, and even if I had, I would have been too busy writing articles like this. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with someone from Lawrenceville, Georgia, who decided to make his own very convincing replica of a Lamborghini Diablo. Unfortunately for the car, he never finished it, but for $30,000, someone else could.

Comments / 0

Community Policy