Fort White Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT WHITE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
