Hugo, MN

Hugo Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

HUGO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bbE3CP500

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

