Hugo Weather Forecast
HUGO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0