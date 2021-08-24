Cancel
Hamburg, NJ

Hamburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAMBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bbE3Add00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

