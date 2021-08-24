Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galliano, LA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Galliano

Posted by 
Galliano (LA) Weather Channel
Galliano (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GALLIANO, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Galliano Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Galliano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bbE39q900

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Galliano (LA) Weather Channel

Galliano (LA) Weather Channel

Galliano, LA
108
Followers
537
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galliano, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy