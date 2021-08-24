Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Posted by 
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bbE30tc00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel

Bolivar, TN
189
Followers
536
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivar, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy