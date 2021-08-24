Cancel
Terrebonne, OR

Terrebonne Weather Forecast

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bbE2ulU00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

