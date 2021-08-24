Terrebonne Weather Forecast
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0