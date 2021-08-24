Cancel
Mentone, CA

Mentone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bbE2jIj00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mentone

(MENTONE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mentone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

