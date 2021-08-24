Mentone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
