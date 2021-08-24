Johnston Daily Weather Forecast
JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
