Johnston, SC

Johnston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bbE2iQ000

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnston (SC) Weather Channel

Johnston (SC) Weather Channel

Johnston, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

