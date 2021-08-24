Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vassar, MI

Tuesday has sun for Vassar — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(VASSAR, MI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Vassar, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vassar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bbE2hXH00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar, MI
80
Followers
535
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vassar, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Vassar#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Farmville, NCPosted by
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Farmville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FARMVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Orting, WAPosted by
Orting (WA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Orting — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ORTING, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orting. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cold Spring, MNPosted by
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cold Spring: Tuesday, August 31: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 2: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers

Comments / 0

Community Policy